October 30, 2024 at 6:22 pm

Lawyer Talked About Three Products He’d Never Have In His House. – ‘These have been linked to various cancers.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@tommythelawyer

Lawyers know best, right?

Well, they sure do about some things, and a lawyer named Tommy posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about three household products that he wouldn’t keep in his home…and thinks you should pay attention to his advice.

Source: TikTok

Tommy said that he has to deal with dangerous and toxic products all the time because of his job, so he knows what he’s talking about.

The first product Tommy talked about are plug-in air fresheners.

He said, “These have been linked to various cancers, and they’ve also been known to cause migraines, neurological problems, and asthma.”

Source: TikTok

Next up was antibacterial cleaners. Tommy said these cleaners contain a pesticide called quaternary ammonium and he added, “I don’t want to be spraying pesticides in my house, personally.”

Finally, Tommy said that he would never have mothballs in his home.

He explained, “I don’t even know if anybody uses these anymore. Those are, like, very grandmom and grandpop type thing.”

Tommy said mothballs have a compound in them that creates a toxic gas when it mixes with the air.

He added, “That’s a suspected cancer causer.”

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@tommythelawyer

I wouldn’t touch these #fyp #foryou #tips #safety #recalls #lawyer #household

♬ original sound – tommythelawyer

Here’s how people reacted on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts…

Source: TikTok

Another individual is surprised by this.

Source: TikTok

And one TikTokker chimed in.

Source: TikTok

The more you know…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter