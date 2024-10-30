Lawyer Talked About Three Products He’d Never Have In His House. – ‘These have been linked to various cancers.’

Lawyers know best, right?

Well, they sure do about some things, and a lawyer named Tommy posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about three household products that he wouldn’t keep in his home…and thinks you should pay attention to his advice.

Tommy said that he has to deal with dangerous and toxic products all the time because of his job, so he knows what he’s talking about.

The first product Tommy talked about are plug-in air fresheners.

He said, “These have been linked to various cancers, and they’ve also been known to cause migraines, neurological problems, and asthma.”

Next up was antibacterial cleaners. Tommy said these cleaners contain a pesticide called quaternary ammonium and he added, “I don’t want to be spraying pesticides in my house, personally.”

Finally, Tommy said that he would never have mothballs in his home.

He explained, “I don’t even know if anybody uses these anymore. Those are, like, very grandmom and grandpop type thing.”

Tommy said mothballs have a compound in them that creates a toxic gas when it mixes with the air.

He added, “That’s a suspected cancer causer.”

Take a look at the video.

