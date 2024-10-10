Man Leaves His Sick Fiancée At Home To Attend A Work Lunch, So Now She Feels Like He Doesn’t Care

When your fiancée is bedridden with a fever, is a work lunch really worth leaving her alone for?

This man thought it was a chance to network, but his fiancé—and her friends—didn’t see it that way.

Now he’s wondering if he was wrong to prioritize his career over her care.

AITA for leaving my sick fiancee at home in order to attend a work related lunch? My fiancee was sick with flu or something, she had high fever and body ache. She had taken meds but was still in bed and I left her to go to a lunch organized by a work associate and two regional managers.

The lunch had no business objective other than to socialize. I’ve been trying to change position and I thought the lunch was a great opportunity to do networking. I was away for 4 or 5 hours and my fiancee says that I was inconsiderate for leaving her sick and alone, and many friends agree with her.

Additional info: This was the sickest she’s ever been since I met her. Was I the a****le?

Choosing between professional opportunities and personal responsibilities is tricky, but leaving your partner at their worst for a casual lunch doesn’t scream “supportive fiancé.”

Was networking really worth the guilt trip?

Reddit (mostly) says it was fine.

Skipping out on flu duty for networking?

Maybe not ideal, but some say it’s a reasonable call in the career game!

