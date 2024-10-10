Mom Called Out Target Because She Thinks the Company’s New Shopping Carts Aren’t Safe for Kids

Safety first!

Moms and dads are always looking out for their little ones in every situation and they tend to have eagle eyes when it comes to potential dangers for their kiddos.

A mom posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about something that didn’t sit right with her when she was shopping at Target.

She talked to viewers about Target’s newly-redesigned carts and said, “You can tell that they did not consult one single mother while redesigning these carts.”

The mom wasn’t a fan of how close the cart’s cup holder was to where kids sit and she also said that the holes in the shelf of the cart could be cause for a lawsuit because kids could stick their fingers in the holes and get hurt.

She offered some suggestions for how to change the design and said “We will love you for that so much more” if they take her advice.

Target, are you listening?

Here’s the video.

@the.darling.edit @target did you even ask moms if this was a good idea? 😂 i know we arent the only ones who use these…but come on 😭 #targethaul #targetfinds ♬ original sound – the.darling.edit

And this is what viewers had to say.

This TikTokker chimed in.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And one individual made a good point…

Keep your arms and legs inside the cart at all times.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!