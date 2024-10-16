Mom Wants To Change Her Daughter’s Last Name To Hers, But Dad Refuses And Claims Because They’ll Get Married “Eventually”

After a whirlwind romance, a couple’s quick leap into parenthood has led to a tangled web of unmet expectations.

After two and a half years together and a newborn daughter, one mom is questioning her partner’s commitment and seeking to reclaim her identity.

The trouble is, she wants to bring her daughter along with her.

Read on for the story.

AITAH Changing my daughters last name I (33F) and my partner (36M) have been together for 2 years and 6 months. Our relationship moved very quickly. Shortly after we started dating he asked me to move in with him and then proposed to me. About a year into our relationship we found out we were expecting a little girl. Prior to finding out we were pregnant we had discussed getting married and I tried to make plans but we never followed through with them.

I have done all of the work and told him that he just needs to set aside the time for us to go and actually get married. I have not asked for a wedding or anything extravagant. When i found out i was pregnant i told him that i wanted to get married and that it was important to me to have the same last name as my child. He kept putting it off and i finally told him i would stop asking and that he knew what i wanted and the ball was in his court now.

Fast forward 6 months later, Right before i had my daughter i confronted him about it again and he stated that he never acted on marriage because he just simply had not had the time away from work. He owns his own business and does work long hours. This hurt my feelings because it felt like he was prioritizing his job over me. I had our daughter and due to pressure from him i gave her his last name. I regret this deeply now.

We still haven’t gotten married and this has become a sore subject for us. Every-time the conversation is brought up i get very angry and want to call the whole relationship off. I feel like he doesn’t want to marry me and that my wants and desires are not important to him. He still has not made any moves to actually get married but swears up and down that he wants to. Recently i have filed a petition to change my daughters last name to my maiden name and he is not happy about this. He refuses to sign the petition and just keeps repeating that there is no need to do that since we are eventually going to get married. I have hired an attorney that he doesn’t know about to fight this in court. AITAH?

And honestly? Reddit doesn’t like it.

This person says OP is the AH for still being with this man.

This person says both of them stink.

And this person has plenty of other opinions beyond just who’s in the right or wrong.

