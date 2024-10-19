Neighbor Attracts Hundreds Of Pigeons, Forcing Frustrated Residents To Take Matters Into Their Own Hands In Order To Send Them Away

Living near a neighbor who likes to feed wildlife can sometimes turn into a nightmare.

What would you do if your neighbor attracted hundreds of pigeons to his backyard, and even as the stench grew, neither he nor city officials would solve the problem?

Would you find a new place to live?

Or would you devise a plan?

In today’s story, one neighbor finds themselves in this very situation.

Here’s what they did.

Problem neighbor feeding feral pigeons: Stink bombs — A tough response but it worked I live in a 10-story apartment building in a dense part of the city with numerous other tall complexes and a number of old single-family homes. One such home abuts my building, directly under my 8th-floor apartment. The long-time owner has had a pigeon coop in his backyard for years. The birds smell and are a nuisance, but no big deal. Then, about six months ago, the owner took it upon himself to dump 20 pounds of bird seeds in his backyard daily, attracting 200-250 city pigeons. They were ferals that lived in a nearby park, but once the feeding started, they ended up hanging out on my neighbor’s roof most of the day – every day.

Even as the smell got worse, complaints went nowhere.

Complaints to him to desist were fruitless. Numerous neighbors also complained to city officials, but they were useless; animal rights activists on our city council halted a pigeon control program a few years back as cruelty to animals and is very pro-animal. They refused to take action under the pretext that there was no sort of nuisance law the city could use in this case. The smell of pigeon crap in his yard progressively got worse, and the birds started roosting on our property and crapping on parked cars.

It was up to the neighbors to devise a plan.

Several disgruntled neighbors, including me, pondered a solution for months.

A neighbor and I arrived at a solution: Artificially escalating the nuisance level of the problem, specifically the bird reek, so the city can no longer ignore the nuisance. It had to be logical, secretive, and calibrated; someone couldn’t throw dog poop onto his property and expect an outcome. Long story short, we concocted an odorous slurry. Using my 8th-floor balcony directly over the pigeon-lover’s backyard, I gave it a gradually increasing midnight sprinkling of slurry, which disappeared into the grass in his messy backyard. Within 1 week the increased odor emanating from his property reached 1/2 block away.

Thanks to local business owners, their problem was solved.

Suddenly the problem was resolved. We did not see the official action, but word was that several prominent businessmen who own a restaurant down the street complained to the Mayor about the stench. The city took action. The guy is now only allowed to keep about 15 pigeons in coops–no more feeding the ferals. An unorthodox solution to a problem that needed to be dealt with.

It’s hard to believe the guy feeding the pigeons liked having that many in his yard.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit had to say about this situation.

This person thinks the local pub should buy this guy drinks for years to come.

Obviously, this commenter isn’t a fan of animal rights activists.

No need to make your own slurry, Amazon sells something that works.

According to this comment, this is an excellent story of pro revenge.

As they say, “Drastic times call for drastic measures.”

This story definitely proves that point.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.