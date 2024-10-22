She Didn’t Answer The Door When The Neighbor Knocked Repeatedly, And Now The Neighbor Is Making More Noise Next Door As Revenge

It’s normal to need help from a neighbor every once in a while, so it’s not uncommon to find one knocking at your door.

If you ignore a desperate neighbor on purpose, you might find yourself dealing with some unfortunate fallout.

Like this person, who didn’t think she was doing anything wrong at the time.

Now, she’s wondering if she should have done it differently.

AITA for not answering my door? Answering doors for strangers is not my thing. It may be trauma from a man chasing me to my door or maybe that every time someone knocks ask for a favor and I’m fresh out of ANYTHING, including favors.

The drama emerges.

Two days ago, my neighbor knocked and I refused to answer. I don’t know her and she seemed desperate for something. I felt bad, but the fact is she wasn’t screaming for help – just AGGRESSIVELY knocking for three straight minutes. I’ve heard plenty of stories for her nervous behavior to be enough reason to not answer.

Then her neighbor got a grudge.

My neighbor had an earring back stuck in her ear that she needed help taking out. She mentioned it to my husband in the elevator today. She went on about how incredibly rude it was of me to not even try and hear her out or inch the door open. My husband was baffled and just shook her off. There’s been a lot of banging now coming from her side of the wall where she knows my baby sleeps. This has never been an issue before and I’m wondering if what I did was enough reason for her to be this angry. Should I apologize?

Here is what folks are saying.

It’s simple! Anyone who cares has a problem.

A note is definitely better than a confrontation so unhinged.

Excellent rule of thumb.

Plenty of legitimate reasons. None of them is her business.



Definitely.

Some people think the world revolves around them.

It can be a rude wakeup call when they realize it doesn’t.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.