She Said She’d Babysit Her Friend’s Dog During An Emergency, But When His Training Wasn’t Up To Her Standards She Boarded Him Instead

Most good friends would jump at the chance to help out if a friend had an emergency need.

Babysitting kids, taking care of pets, meals, whatever you need!

This woman did just that, but then backed off when the dog she’d promised to watch wasn’t as “well-trained” as she’d expected.

Here are the details.

AITA for dropping off my friend’s dog at a doggy daycare when I was supposed to be watching him My friend (25F) asked me(24F) if I could watch her dog, Cody, for a two weeks while she went back to her home state to deal with some family issues. She told me he was potty-trained, good with people, and good with other animals (I have a cat, Tawny). I had been to her house a few times, and, at least during the times I’ve been there, he’s usually a sweetheart. I said yes, and when it came time for her to leave, she dropped Cody and his things off.

First, the dog had a few accidents.

First thing I realized is that Cody wasn’t as house trained as she claimed. Maybe he knew it was wrong to pee in his house, but he clearly thought it would be perfectly okay to do it in mine. It happened on the first day, and when I told her, she said she had let him outside rather than walking him like she usually would, so maybe he had just sat outside and did nothing rather than do his business. It had been on the vinyl wood floor and I caught it immediately, so I just let it slide, cleaned it up, and took him for a walk right after. But as the days went by and it happened more than once, it became clear to me that he just wasn’t that well potty trained at all.

Then he bothered her cat and whined at night.

Second thing I realized is that, yes, he’s friendly with other animals, but that doesn’t mean good with other animals. Tawny had no problem with him when he was calm, but when he was hyperactive and getting all up in her space, she would get hissy and swipe at him. I ended up banishing him from the upstairs. But that led to another problem: Cody hated to be alone at night. He absolutely hated it, and made sure everyone knew about it by whining and barking until he would tire himself out.

She told her friend the dog needed to go to boarding.

I finally ended up calling my friend and telling her that her dog isn’t as well-behaved as she claimed, and that she needed to tell me another friend of hers she felt comfortable enough to hand him off to. Or that I was just going to end up sticking him in a doggy daycare that she’d either have to pay for or pay me back for.

They had an argument about it, and now she’s not sure if she’s in the right.

She got upset and asked why I had agreed to dog sit if I was just going to dump him, but I agreed to dog sit a dog who was painted as not having behavioral issues. She couldn’t find someone she could trust to take care of Cody, so I found a non-expensive but still decently reviewed doggy daycare to drop him off at. She said she’d pay me back since I ended up paying up front, but that she was really cross with me and wasn’t sure if she could depend on me for things anymore. I felt totally justified originally, but the more I thought about it, the more I realized I could totally understand why she’d be upset that I essentially went back on my word and also made her pay for a service she hadn’t planned on using (I hadn’t asked her to pay me to watch her dog). AITA?

Yeah, I think you just suck it up.

Let’s find out if Reddit agrees.

The top comment says she totally overreacted.

But this person thinks the owner bears more responsibility.

They say it’s not her fault but also maybe she shouldn’t dogsit anymore.

There were issues with how it was handled on both sides.

It does sound as if the dog wasn’t actually potty trained, though.

She should have done what she agreed to do.

Now her friend has to worry about her dog during a family emergency.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.