She Wants Her Mom To Walk Her Down The Aisle, But Her Stepdad Is Upset And Stirring Up Drama

A wedding is a special day that a bride and groom put a lot of work into planning.

In today’s story, the mother of the bride is honored when her daughter asks her to walk her down the aisle, but that’s not where the story ends.

The stepdad has another suggestion, and he isn’t backing down.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

WIBTA if I walk my daughter down the aisle at her wedding when she didn’t ask my husband/her stepdad? I have two children with my late ex Colin. My son is now 27 and my daughter is now 25. Colin and I broke up while I was pregnant with our daughter. But he remained a part of their lives until his passing just 6 months after our daughter was born. We hadn’t worked out as partners. But we got along okay. Just very different people who couldn’t make a relationship work and had kids very early in our relationship. Colin’s family were in my children’s lives from the start and remained a part of their lives long after he was gone. We never got along but they adored my children and my children adored them in return. Their favorite thing was the week they spent with his family each summer.

She remarried.

When my daughter was 7 and my son was 9 I met my husband. We married after 2.5 years of dating and we had already lived together for a year. My husband has no children of his own. We had none together. He was a very loving stepdad to my kids. My kids and him have a nice relationship but neither of them call him dad and neither wanted to be adopted by him… which did come up a year into our marriage.

The children didn’t want him to adopt them.

He asked. I wanted to find out what the children wanted and spoke to them. They said no. This was not something they later asked for or wanted.

Her daughter wants her to walk her down the aisle at her wedding.

My daughter is getting married next year and she asked me if I would walk her down the aisle. I immediately said yes and was so moved by the fact she felt I was the best, and only, person for the job. She even told me how much it meant to her that I never erased her dad when we weren’t even together when he passed. She said I always put them first and I had been the best mom. I cried so hard. She asked her brother to dance with her in honor of their dad.

Her husband is upset.

My husband was upset he wasn’t asked to walk her alongside me. And he was hurt that I accepted without suggesting we should both do it. I explained that my daughter had her reasons to ask me. Then he mentioned the dance in honor of her dad and how she wasn’t even doing that with him. I told him I was sorry he was feeling so hurt.

Her husband wants her to say “no” to walking her daughter down the aisle.

He told me he felt like all the little things she asked him to do were just as a way to keep the peace instead of her truly wanting him to have a role in her wedding. I’m still not sure what these things were, and I did ask, but he wasn’t happy about them. He told me I should take a stand and insist he be included or I don’t walk her down the aisle.

She isn’t sure what to do.

I told him I wasn’t willing to let my daughter down or myself. I told him it was very special to me and my daughter. He told me I’m not honoring our vows if I do this. WIBTA if I walk her down the aisle?

It seems like this is another situation where people who are not the couple getting married want to change decisions the bride and groom have already made.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader thinks she should turn it around on her husband.

Another reader begs her not to let her daughter down.

This reader praises her parenting.

This person thinks the stepdad’s reaction explains a lot.

Another person thinks the stepdad has regrets.

It’s really the bride’s decision.

The stepdad needs to respect that.

