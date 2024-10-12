She Wore Stilettos To A Friend’s House, But Wanted To Take Them Off So She Wouldn’t Damage The Floors. But When They Laughed At Her, She Kept Them On And Did Damage Anyway.

Paying for home repairs can be expensive, so sometimes it’s a good idea to take precautions, like not wearing certain shoes, such as high heels, on wooden floors.

AITA for damaging wooden floors with my worn down stiletto heels? My boyfriend’s sister invited me to go out with her and her friends today, as my boyfriend is out of town. She and her friends are super fashionable, and she said I should dress up, and mentioned that I should wear heels. I don’t own many heels, so I ended up wearing a pair of stilettos that I had worn many times and had the metal pin in the heel tip showing. Anyways, we went out for a while, and then decided to go to one of the friend’s house, which had wood floors.

OP took off her heels, but everyone laughed at her.

When we were entering, I started to take my heels off since I knew my heels would damage the floors, but the friend who owned the house said it was fine to wear shoes indoors. I said I didn’t want to damage her floors, and she laughed at me and said that heels don’t cause damage to her floor as it was hardwood and when I tried explaining, she cut me off by laughing again and said that everyone present was wearing stilettos and they always wear heels on her floor all the time without damage. I took them off anyways, but then everyone looked at me, started giggling, and my boyfriend’s sister laughed and said that I probably just couldn’t handle heels.

Finally OP had enough of the mocking and put the heels back on.

The homeowner said I looked like a 6th grader who couldn’t handle heels that hurt at a school dance, and then everyone started laughing uncontrollably while mocking me for taking of my heels.

I felt utterly humiliated and after a bit I went back and put my heels back on, and only then the mocking stopped. I felt bad that my heels were probably denting the floor and suggested taking off shoes, but was met with more laughter and mocking that I couldn’t deal with the pain from heels so I didn’t do anything.

She did end up damaging the floors.

Anyways, a while after we all went home, I got an angry phone call from my boyfriend’s sister and the friend we went to about how I had ruined the floors. I said that I took my shoes off at first and told them, but was mocked and dismissed. My boyfriend’s sister said she didn’t think I was such a slob who would wear worn down shoes. She called me a jerk and a slob before telling me that I should pay for for repairs. AITA? I feel bad for damaging the floors, but I tried not to by taking my heels off and was mocked for that.

In this situation, it seems like you can’t win. I definitely don’t think she should pay for any repairs when it sounds like the homeowner basically forced her to wear the shoes.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

It’s not her fault the homeowner humiliated her into putting her shoes back on.

