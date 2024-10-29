She’s Not Even Engaged Yet, But She’s Already Arguing With Her Biological Father About Whether Or Not He’s Going To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Traditionally, a bride’s father walks her down the aisle at her wedding.

In today’s story, the situation is a little bit more complicated.

The woman in question isn’t even engaged yet, but she always assumed her stepdad would walk her down the aisle when she got married one day.

Then her biological father told her how much it would mean to him to walk her down the aisle.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for picking my “Stepdad” over my Biological Father I (28F) have been dating my boyfriend (30M) for almost two years now. A couple of weeks ago I had a girls night with my best friend, mom and sister, where we sparked a conversation about when I thought we would get engaged and married. About 45 minutes after, I received a call from my Biological Father ( Let’s call him Paul). I stepped away and answered his call.

The call started off with our typical “how are you” and “what have you been up to.” My normal response is to tell him what I am doing for the time being, which I did. I told him I was having girl’s night and jokingly mentioned that they they were teasing me about getting married soon. He responded with “ you should. I can’t wait to walk my daughter down the aisle.” I went silent.

For some back story, my mom met Paul while visiting some family out of state. She went back again to visit him a few times when she got pregnant with me. She came home to have me and Paul never came to see me or visit after I was born.

My Mom started Dating my Dad (her on and off boyfriend (let’s call him Steve) when I was only a few months old. Steve has been my Dad since then. He has raised me and taken care of me all my life. I didn’t really know that Paul was my Biological Father until I was about 8. I still have had no real relationship with him since that day.

As I got older we have had some communication but nothing very consistent. So when he mentioned wanting to walk me down the aisle one day when I got married I was caught off guard. I cleared my throat and told Paul that although I would love for him to attend, I would be asking Steve to walk me whenever that day was to come. I could tell he was more or less angry when he came back and said “ but he’s not your father. I Am.” Before the conversation could get more heated I simply stated that Steve is indeed my father and I was going to hang up the phone.

I hung up and went on with my girls night not giving the conversation another thought. 3 days later I got a long text from Paul explaining why Steve shouldn’t be allowed to walk me down the aisle and how I was insensitive by not thinking he would want to walk me. I haven’t responded yet, but he keeps having my sisters (Paul’s other daughters) try and contact me to say I should see it from his point of view. AITA?

