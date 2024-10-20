Stargazers Were Treated To An Incredible Double Feature With Both Aurora Borealis And An Active Meteor Shower

For many people, seeing the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, is a bucket list item that they dream about.

Whether seeing it for the first time, or the 100th, seeing this natural light show is a dream come true.

What could be better?

Well, in August 2024 some lucky stargazers got to experience two rare events at the same time, and based on the pictures, it was unforgettable.

The sun had a large coronal mass ejection, which created a severe solar storm on Earth. This is what causes the Northern Lights, so people around the world got to enjoy the show.

The event happened to occur during the time of the year when the Earth passes through the Perseids, resulting in the most active meteor showers of the year.

This can create up to about 100 shooting stars per hour.

Either of these events on their own can draw out thousands of stargazers, but those who were outside at night in some areas got to experience them both at once.

One viewer commented on X:

“Aurora over the Grand Canyon, during the peak of the Perseids, with lightning flashes on the horizon. Does it get any better?”

With the added lightning in the background, this must have been an unforgettable experience.

If you’re outside at night, keep your eyes on the sky.

You never know what you’ll see.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about a second giant hole has opened up on the sun’s surface. Here’s what it means.