Student Refuses To Help Her Dyslexic Cousin Cheat On A Test, So Now She Faces Family Backlash Even Though She Was Just Protecting Her Scholarship



Navigating the line between loyalty and personal integrity can be challenging, especially when family is involved.

When her dyslexic cousin struggled during a crucial test, this student had to decide whether to break the rules for her or protect her own academic future, knowing the consequences either way wouldn’t be easy.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for refusing to let my dyslexic cousin copy my test? I (17F) have a cousin, “Lily” (17F), who’s dyslexic. We’re both in the same WHAP (ap world history) class. Lily has always struggled with school because of her dyslexia, but she gets accommodations like extra time for assignments and tests. Our teacher is aware of her situation and has been pretty understanding. Last week, we had a big test in the class, and it was really important for our grade.

Lily was floundering and was desperate for help.

During the test, Lily kept trying to get my attention and quietly asked if she could copy my answers. She said she didn’t understand some of the questions because they were too difficult for her to read, even with the accommodations she had.

But the cousin had plenty to lose by getting caught.

I felt bad, but I didn’t want to risk getting both of us in trouble. Our teacher is strict about cheating, and I’ve been working really hard this year because I need good grades for a scholarship.

She tried to let her cousin down easy, but she didn’t take it well.

I whispered back that I couldn’t help her and that she should ask the teacher for more help. She got upset and kept glaring at me for the rest of the test.

The results were pretty inevitable.

Later, Lily didn’t do well on the test and got a low grade. Now she’s mad at me, saying I should have helped her because I know she has a hard time with reading.

Now she feels like her family is turning against her.

My aunt called me and said I should’ve been more understanding because of Lily’s dyslexia, and that I made her feel humiliated by not helping. I explained that I didn’t want to cheat and get us both in trouble, but my aunt said I should’ve found a way to help, even if it was just a few answers. Some of my family agrees with her, but I still think it wasn’t my responsibility to break the rules, even though I understand Lily has extra challenges. AITA?

Sometimes it’s still better to stick to the rules, even if it means making others upset.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter agrees it’s up to Lily to adjust her accommodations if she needs it.

Cheating may help Lily in the short term, but long term it’s a big mistake.

Someone else familiar with dyslexia weighs in.

This redditor has some strong opinions.

She may not have earned any points with her family, but at least her conscience, and her scholarship chances, remained intact.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.