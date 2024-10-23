‘It is counterproductive for everything to be locked up’. – Target Shopper Laments How Many Items Were Locked Up In Glass Cases Because It’s Terrible For Employees

Is there anything that isn’t locked up at Target and other stores these days?

It’s so frustrating!

A TikTokker named Angela posted a video from a Target store and let’s just say that she wasn’t happy…

Angela’s video showed her in a Target store and she said, “I’m going to keep saying this until I’m blue in the face. It is counterproductive for everything to be locked up the way that it is.”

She continued, “I just came from another aisle where the employee has pallets of things that she is working on putting onto the shelves, but she can’t do that because it’s one person after another coming up to her.”

Angela said the worker couldn’t finish her work because customers were constantly asking her to get locked-up products for them.

Angela added, “She’s constantly having to walk away from what she’s doing to open cages to get stuff out for people. How is she supposed to get her work done?”

She continued, “There has to be a better way for them to address loss prevention. I get that people steal, but it’s an unpleasant experience for the shopper.”

Angela said, “And then the employee, like, she is running around in circles. She’s one person and everybody wants body wash and soap and all that stuff. I don’t know. It’s ridiculous.”

Indeed…

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another person chimed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

It’s like a Mad Max movie out there!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.