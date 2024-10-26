Tesla Owner’s 10-Month Old Daughter Got Locked Inside Her Car And She’s Livid

I see these kinds of stories and they make me nervous about Teslas…

A woman named Yazmeen posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when her Tesla shut down…with her 10-month old daughter locked inside the car.

The video showed first responders outside the car and they learned that the Tesla had shut down with a baby in the vehicle.

Yazmeen said that they were taking the Tesla for a test drive when everything happened, which meant the car wasn’t connected to an app and she couldn’t control what was going on.

Yazmeen said she called the dealership but no one answered the phone.

Yazmeen said to her baby, “Lana girl, it’s OK” as the emergency workers figured out how to handle the situation.

The workers decided the best way to end the ordeal was to remove the Tesla’s driver’s side window

The baby’s dad said, “**** you, Elon” and added “Thank you, guys” to the workers.

Here’s the video.

Yazmeen posted a follow-up video and said they weren’t able to return the car until the next morning because they couldn’t get ahold of anyone at the dealership.

Check out what else she had to say about what happened.

That was a dangerous situation!

