‘That doesn’t look like pepper jack or gouda to me.’ – Tenant Said Her Landlord Lied To Her About Finding Mold in Her Apartment

If you’ve ever had to deal with mold where you lived, you know it’s NO JOKE…

Landlords are supposed to be upfront about that nasty stuff, but we all know some of those folks can be sketchy, to say the least.

A TikTokker named Sheridan posted a series of videos and showed viewers what happened when she discovered mold in her apartment in Dallas, Texas and her landlord wasn’t straight with her about it.

Sheridan said she went to Home Depot and bought mold testing kits after she wasn’t getting straight answers from her landlord.

And, wouldn’t you know it, she found mold in her closet.

She showed viewers samples of the mold and said, “I know I’m not a mold expert, but that doesn’t look like pepper jack or gouda to me.”

Sheridan told viewers that another tenant in her apartment complex had the same problem and the owners told her the mold she saw was dust. It ended up costing the woman $7,000.

To make things worse, Sheridan also got a bad rash on her body from the mold in her apartment.

Because her landlord wasn’t being straight with her about her mold problem, Sheridan decided to record what the owner and other people talked about in her apartment from her dog camera.

The text overlay on her video reads, “Asked my apt complex to test the mold in my HVAC closet that grew from a leak they never fixed. Was told they didn’t find anything so I checked my camera…”

The group can be heard plotting to lie to Sheridan and to tell her that “organic growth” was cut out and removed from her apartment.

In the final video in the series, Sheridan said there was so much mold in her apartment that workers had to cut into another wall.

Ugh!

What a mess!

An honest landlord is hard to find!

