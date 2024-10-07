Boss Didn’t Pay The Employees For All Of The Hours They Worked, So The Employees Waited Until The Right Moment To Get Revenge

Time cards exist to make sure employees get paid for the time they work.

In today’s story, a crooked boss messes with the time cards so they employees get paid less than they should.

Don’t worry; the employees get revenge!

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Don’t want to pay me my full shift for 7 months? I’ll get you fired… So this didn’t happen to me, but to a friend of mine who worked in a different department than me. They didn’t want to post so I’m sharing for them. Now to the story. It’s a bit long so bear with me. Essentially what the title says. This supervisor came into the department and was one of those who wanted to make a bunch of unnecessary changes and implement a host of tedious rules. He would write people up for being a minute late, for performing the job in a way he didn’t like, for breathing the wrong direction, etc. You get the idea.

OP explains why the supervisors aren’t very good.

Anyways, the department he came into was staffed by very senior members who had been there so long (our company has a union that they are all a part of) they were making more than him per hour. They have been through their share of bad supervisors, just part of the job at the company we’re at. Most of the supervisors are bad, because most of them are fairly young and this is their first big boy job, even if it is blue collar. They just kept their heads down and did the work since none of them can afford to leave.

The supervisor wasn’t paying them enough.

Since these guys have been there so long, they immediately noticed when their pay stubs were smaller than before. The supervisor was paying them for an hour less than what they actually worked, every single day they worked. A lot of these guys are making 20/hour or more, so that’s five hours a week, ending up at about 400$ a month less that they were being paid. Of course they were going to notice.

The employees had a plan.

I seriously have no idea how this supervisor thought he could get away with it. These guys having worked together for so long immediately came up with a plan. They decided to keep quiet. Let him continue shorting them until the moment was right, as they knew the company would be forced to pay them the missing time (some of it was overtime too) as well as a settlement to keep it out of court if they played their cards right. So they waited.

The supervisor wanted to get promoted.

They kept putting up with his bad rules and attitude and said nothing. They knew the supervisor was trying to get promoted, which was why he had been moved to their department in the first place. By underpaying them he made himself look more productive with fewer hours needed, of course this made him look like a better candidate. He kept up the annoying rules and bad attitude the whole time, which only made the revenge even sweeter.

The supervisor did get promoted.

Everyone in the company knew he wanted the promotion that was coming up. He wouldn’t shut up about it. In the break room, the office, everywhere. He told anyone who looked remotely alive and how he “just knew he was going to get it.” Seven months went by and the supervisor got promoted, just like he said. That’s the moment they chose to come forward, and it couldn’t have played more perfectly in their favor.

OP explains time cards and how the supervisor modified the time cards.

Our company uses a time clock system and each employee has a badge they use to clock in. The supervisor finalizes the time cards in the computer, and absolutely everything is tracked. Essentially this supervisor was deleting their punch in, and starting them up an hour later, every day, for seven months. Now with our system, you can’t just delete punches. You have to add comments because, like I said, everything is tracked. So this sup would put notes like “1234” or some other gibberish to get it through. Every department supervisor also has to keep track of a physical binder that records what the start up time for that night was supposed to be, so that if there is any issue they can reference the book.

The supervisor was fired.

So when these guys came forward, it took less than ten minutes of digging to pull up everything and see just how badly he had messed up. There was screaming, crying, and a lot apologies from the supervisor but the damage was done. The supervisor was immediately fired, and now all the guys he messed with are getting back pay, plus overtime and a settlement (they didn’t disclose how much but I wouldn’t be surprised if it was several thousand).

It was smart of the employees to keep quite until just the right moment so not only would the supervisor get fired, but they would also get more money.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader doesn’t believe this story actually happened.

Another reader doesn’t think all the employees would’ve kept quiet for so long.

Another reader not only believes the story but tried to guess which company it is.

This reader likes how the story played out.

Another reader applauds this story.

This really is a great example of patience literally paying off!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.