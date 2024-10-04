The Shirk Report – Volume 808

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Mother and child with poliosis – a hereditary white streak in their hair

– Close call

– Nine-hour, 14-lane traffic jam after Burning Man festival

– Hot dog conveyer belt from kitchen to outdoor grill

– Old school selfie using stick to activate camera

– Miraculous glass repair

– Too late

– Motor oil viscosities

– The floor is lava

– Not street art, a real sinkhole in Seoul

– Antique vacuum cleaners from a different generation

– Catherine O’Hara at the world premiere of ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’

– Engine block skimming

– Moscow journalist interviews penguin in 1966

– How to flip a bunch of eggs at the same time

– It’s the end of an era

– The Ames illusion room

– Father goals

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– When a YouTuber gets too big

– Improve Your Flirting And Keep Away The Cringe

– The US Navy Is Going All In on Starlink

– 20 Dog Pictures That Politely Demand Your Attention

– Why So Many People Are Going “No Contact” With Their Parents

– When Howard Hughes Bought a TV Station Because He Had Insomnia

– Don’t Freak Out If Your Kid Gets Head Lice

– How a California city launched America’s first hydrogen-powered passenger train

– Meet The People Who Actually Operated On Themselves And Lived

– Who ate the pregnant porbeagle shark?

5 VIDEOS