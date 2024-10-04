October 4, 2024 at 3:21 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 808

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 808

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Mother and child with poliosis – a hereditary white streak in their hair
Close call
Nine-hour, 14-lane traffic jam after Burning Man festival
Hot dog conveyer belt from kitchen to outdoor grill
Old school selfie using stick to activate camera
Miraculous glass repair
Too late
Motor oil viscosities
The floor is lava
Not street art, a real sinkhole in Seoul
Antique vacuum cleaners from a different generation
Catherine O’Hara at the world premiere of ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’
Engine block skimming
Moscow journalist interviews penguin in 1966
How to flip a bunch of eggs at the same time
It’s the end of an era
The Ames illusion room
Father goals
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

When a YouTuber gets too big
Improve Your Flirting And Keep Away The Cringe
The US Navy Is Going All In on Starlink
20 Dog Pictures That Politely Demand Your Attention
Why So Many People Are Going “No Contact” With Their Parents
When Howard Hughes Bought a TV Station Because He Had Insomnia
Don’t Freak Out If Your Kid Gets Head Lice
How a California city launched America’s first hydrogen-powered passenger train
Meet The People Who Actually Operated On Themselves And Lived
Who ate the pregnant porbeagle shark?

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Screenshot 2024 09 29 at 12.23.52 PM The Shirk Report Volume 808

