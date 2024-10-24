October 24, 2024 at 11:48 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 811

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 811

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Clever take on First Day of School photo
Art is limitless
For meeeeee?
Every grandparent’s happy pill
Nothing says sleep and relaxation like…
Can’t stop the feeling!
This 3D tattoo concept
Shake a face
This man’s childlike joy at getting a new puppy
A case for teleportation
Versatile Halloween mask
Caproni Campini N.1 – Italy’s attempt at building the world’s first jet in 1940
Flowers waking up from a nap
Join my party
Effortless parachute landing
Doberman made from 97 different pieces of unstained wood
It’s safe to say he likes the head scratcher
Mount Rushmore before it was presidented
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

If An Adult Child Needs To Move Back Home, Do They Get To Make Demands?
The Nantucket Buyers Betting Against Losing It All
New species of “ghost shark” discovered living deep in the Pacific Ocean
If You Get ‘Email Bombed,’ You Need to Do This Right Away
An Oil Field, an Explosion, and a Man’s Fight for His Life
Financial Splurges That People Do Not Regret
Misconceptions About Famous Cities
Old-school strategies for flying in the age of new technology
Eight Signs That You’re No Longer In Love
How to Save Outdoor Recess

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter