University Tried To Ticket Him For Improperly Displaying His Parking Pass, But He Showed Them In Their Own Rulebook How They Were Wrong

University parking rules; I don’t make them, I just follow them Back in the mid 90s when I attended college, parking permits were required for all cars to park at my school. The stated requirement was that the permit had to be attached to the windshield with its own backing (the permit had an adhesive backing to use when affixing to the windshield). Taping the permit to the windshield was explicitly not allowed.

When I got my permit, I took some clear plastic wrap and wrapped it around the middle of the permit, leaving just a sliver of the permit’s sticky backing at the top and bottom of the permit. I then attached the permit to the windshield of my car. Later I got a parking ticket from my university for taping my parking permit to the windshield of my windshield.

Of course, I appealed the ticket. When I went to the window to explain how I creatively attached the permit, the clerk said “that’s not what we meant.”

I replied, “I don’t care about what you meant. I care about what was written. The permit is attached to the windshield with it’s own backing.” Surprisingly, the ticket was dropped and I never had another issue.

