October 7, 2024 at 9:22 am

Walmart Customer Opens And Samples Items In Before She Decides To Buy Them And People Are Torn

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@justanotherfitchick

How uncivilized can we get as humans?!?!

I ask that important question because it’s videos like the one you’re about to see that make me think we’re regressing and turning back into wild animals…

A woman named Alex posted a video on TikTok and did something quite unexpected…

Source: TikTok

Alex was standing in a grocery store aisle and said, “Okay, so I saw a girl do this on here the other day and I thought it was genius.”

She added, “She said she tries snacks in the stores so if they’re good, then she can get two.”

Source: TikTok

Alex then helped herself to some cereal and said, “I’m so disappointed right now. It literally tastes like Cinnamon Toast Crunch. It’s honestly not that great.”

She added, “Honestly, I’m glad I tried it ’cause I was ready to snatch two boxes.”

Hmmmm, I’m not sure if I like this trend…

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@justanotherfitchick

honestly more of a folden grahams type beat but still not serving cookie butter :/ #cookiebutter #cereal #tastetest

♬ original sound – Alex

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer asked a question.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok

Pro tip: don’t do this.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter