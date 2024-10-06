Walmart Customer Said She Was Shamed For The Size Of Cake She Ordered. – ‘What is everybody in the family gonna get?’

I can’t believe workers ANYWHERE are shaming customers…but here we are, folks…

A woman named Jerricka posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the unpleasant experience she had when she bought a birthday cake for her sister at Walmart.

Jerricka said that the employee at the Walmart bakery said to her, “Well, that’s an awfully small cake for a 23-year-old. What is everybody in the family gonna get: one small piece and a little scoop of ice cream?”

Jerricka said she was surprised by what the worker said to her and she told TikTok viewers, “Excuse the hell out of me, Jennifer, but everybody don’t have no big *** family, okay? We’re still traumatized about it, so thank you for bringing it up.”

Here’s the video.

Jerricka posted a follow-up video and responded to a comment a viewer made about getting a cake from Walmart.

Check out what she had to say…because she didn’t hold back!

Yet another story about things gone awry at a Walmart store…

