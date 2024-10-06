October 6, 2024 at 4:48 pm

Walmart Customer Said She Was Shamed For The Size Of Cake She Ordered. – ‘What is everybody in the family gonna get?’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@jayymontee1

I can’t believe workers ANYWHERE are shaming customers…but here we are, folks…

A woman named Jerricka posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the unpleasant experience she had when she bought a birthday cake for her sister at Walmart.

Source: TikTok

Jerricka said that the employee at the Walmart bakery said to her, “Well, that’s an awfully small cake for a 23-year-old. What is everybody in the family gonna get: one small piece and a little scoop of ice cream?”

Source: TikTok

Jerricka said she was surprised by what the worker said to her and she told TikTok viewers, “Excuse the hell out of me, Jennifer, but everybody don’t have no big *** family, okay? We’re still traumatized about it, so thank you for bringing it up.”

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@jayymontee1

That cake was good tho

♬ original sound – Jerricka

Jerricka posted a follow-up video and responded to a comment a viewer made about getting a cake from Walmart.

Check out what she had to say…because she didn’t hold back!

@jayymontee1

The cake was fye 🔥

♬ original sound – Jerricka

And this is what TikTok viewers had to say.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer asked a question…

Source: TikTok

And this TikTok user spoke up.

Source: TikTok

Yet another story about things gone awry at a Walmart store…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter