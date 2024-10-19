‘Who said you can’t cover the can with aluminum foil?’ Woman Asks, Stirring Controversy On Video

Growing up our parents teach us things they learned when they were young. They either just assumed they were true or they were true, but no longer are.

Whatever the case, the woman in this story has created controversy by doing exactly what many of us were raised to think was not only wrong, but toxic: storing a can of food in the fridge instead of putting it into a container.

“Mind yo business!” she says in the caption, half in jest.

TikToker @latingenx72 doesn’t speak a word in her video. She uses a manual can opener so even it doesn’t make noise.

It starts with her pulling out aluminum foil from its carton and she’s standing over an open tomato sauce can.

We know exactly what she’s about to do and it makes many of us cringe.

“You’ve been using aluminum foil all WRONG,” her text overlay says, “All your life.”

Naturally, we feel called out. She eyeballs the right size and cuts the foil on the carton blade.

It’s a perfect fit on the first try, so her video is just 15 seconds long. Maybe this is the real reason her video has gone viral.

This is clearly not her first rodeo.

The bottom overlay text reads, “Also me:” and it’s just above the can in her video.

What a show off, you might be thinking.

It looks like she puts the shiny side down, which may also stir controversy. But that’s another story.

Watch the full clip.

Read the comments to see why this makes people cringe.

Botulism was the reason I heard, too. I also heard it’s a mercury thing. I use plastic containers because it’s easier and you can stack them.

That sounds expensive. Why waste so much money on foil?

So it’s the foil that’s the problem?

Lots of lies. Like Santa doesn’t really care if you’re bad or good.

It’s funny how people don’t shift their beliefs no matter how much changes.

Glass containers are better! So there.

