A Chef Created A Smash-Hit Pizza And Finally Admits It Was Developed By AI

Pizza created by AI? Is anything we hold dear in this world safe from the advancement of artificial intelligence?

Not according to this chef, who had to admit he never would have put the ingredients of his hit pizza together if AI hadn’t encouraged him to do it.

Spartak Arutyunyan is the head of menu development for the international pizza chain Dodo Pizza, and the Dubai chef behind the chain’s latest hit recipe.

ChatGPT suggested a mix of odd ingredients, like “Arab shawarma chicken, Indian grilled paneer cheese, Middle Eastern Za’atar herbs, and tahini sauce.”

The chef was as surprised as anyone that it not only tasted good, but that it sold.

This was after a few other failed ChatGPT recipes, so humans did have to at least winnow down the madness.

Thus far, other business who have famously dabbled with AI and recipes – a smoothie shop and a taco shop – did not have as good of results.

The culinary director Venecia Willis, who worked at that taco shop, thinks AI has its place, but that it can’t do everything.

“I think AI is a great tool to use when you’re in a bit of a creative slump, to get the brain going again – ‘that combination might actually work, let’s try it. The AI can suggest something maybe I wouldn’t have thought of.”

Of course, AI isn’t creating anything, but compiling piece of recipes that are already out there on the internet.

So even if there’s nothing new under the sun, there are new ways of putting it together.

