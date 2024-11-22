Guy At The Local Coffee Shop Took Three Chairs For Himself On A Busy Day, So An Annoyed Customer Wrote Him A Fake Note To Throw Him Off

A lot of coffee shops are set up where seating is first come first serve, and that means a lot of customers may be left without a good place to sit.

In today’s story, one customer at a busy coffee shop takes up three chairs.

Another customer who had a hard time finding a place to sit, decided to get revenge on the guy taking up all the chairs.

All the customer had to do was write a note.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

I Left a Fake Note Saying “Sorry I Spilled Coffee on Your Stuff” After Someone Claimed All the Best Seats at the Cafe So, the gist is in the title, but here’s what happened. I was trying to find a table at this packed coffee shop near my apartment—the kind of place that always has people hovering for seats. After doing a few laps, I noticed one guy had taken over three prime spots near the window with his stuff: laptop, notebook, coffee, and even a second chair for his bag!

She got revenge on the guy with a note.

After a good 15 minutes of circling, I finally found a tiny spot in the corner. Irritated at the sheer audacity, I left a little note on his chair that said, ‘Sorry if I spilled coffee on your stuff, but you probably won’t notice the stain.’ When I got back after a quick errand, I saw the guy frantically inspecting his things, looking super annoyed and talking to someone on his phone. No clue who he was venting to, but I kinda feel for them having to listen to him.

That’s funny.

No harm done, but he freaked out the guy who took the good spot.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this post…

This would’ve been even easier…

Or move the bag somewhere else.

Pretend the bag could be dangerous.

Here’s another variation on this type of note…

The revenge was really good.

I wonder how long he checked his stuff for damage.

Hopefully a long, long time.

