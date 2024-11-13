November 13, 2024 at 8:49 am

She Cooked Chicken In A Ninja Crispi In The Break Room At Her Job And It Actually Went Really Well

I think I might need to buy one of these contraptions…

A TikTokker named Cerena got the bright idea to bring her Ninja Crispi with her to work to quickly whip up a meal in the break room.

Cerena said, “I cooked three chicken thighs in 20 minutes. And they came out pretty good, so I’m happy with this.”

She added, “I definitely think it’s worth it especially if you have an office job you can cook right at your desk.”

Cerena added that the Ninja Crispi is pretty quiet and she demonstrated how she cooked the chicken, and she showed viewers the finished product.

Not bad…not bad at all…

Check out the video.

@lifeascerena

Yes the @Ninja Kitchen Crispi to me is worth it! This is my first time using it! Its really quiet could have did this at my desk. No its not sponsored but they should sponsor me 🤣 #ninja #ninjakitchen #ninjacrispi #notsponsored #sponsorme

♬ original sound – Cerena

This is how folks reacted.

This individual chimed in.

Another person spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Cookin’ on the fly!

