‘The smell was putrid and you couldn’t breathe.’ – Homeowner Talked About Why The House She Bought Turned Into A Nightmare

If you’ve ever had to deal with cat spray, you know how absolutely DISGUSTING it can be…

And a woman named Hannah had a house-buying experience that might make you think twice before you pull the trigger on buying a home.

Hannah shared her story through text overlay on her TikTok video and let’s just say that it wasn’t pretty…

Hannah said she bought a house in July 2023 that she described as “super cute” but after moving in she said that her cat knew that something was wrong.

Hannah explained that her cat started acting out and spraying dark spots on the floor and once her dad came over to pull up some of the floorboards, they knew that had a major problem on their hands.

The problem: the floors were soaked in cat spray and Hannah said, “The smell was putrid and you couldn’t breathe without an N95 mask.”

Hannah and her dad realized the problem was much worse than they thought and they discovered damage from years of cat mess on the floorboards, baseboards, and even in the house’s vents and “there was so much cat spray it soaked into the ceiling underneath the bedroom floors.”

She said they “realized we couldn’t live here and moved all our belongings into the kitchen and sealed it off.”

Hannah told viewers, “My beautiful first house became my worst nightmare.”

