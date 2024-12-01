Homeowner Thinks Her Neighbor Is Secretly Filming Her With An Owl Decoy. – ‘Am I losing my mind?’
by Matthew Gilligan
Is there such a thing as privacy anymore…?
I’m not sure…and this story doesn’t make me feel any better…
A woman named Ashton posted a series of videos on TikTok because she thinks her neighbor might be secretly watching her…
Ashton said, “Am I losing my mind or does it look like the neighbor has a camera in the owl that looks over my fence?”
She showed viewers a statue of an owl in her neighbor’s backyard…and it looked like the owl’s head moved…
In the text overlay, she wrote, “What do you think? Is there a hidden camera in the owl?”
Ashton wrote in the video’s caption, “That owl is just too suspicious.”
Here’s the video.
@ashton_krg
That owl is just too suspicious. #hiddencamera #owlmystery #redhair #hairtok
Ashton posted a follow-up video and told viewers that she asked her neighbor if he was spying on her and her he was not and that there wasn’t a camera in the owl statue.
She said, “From what I looked up online, it looked like the exact same model that actually did have a camera.”
I guess she wasn’t convinced…
@ashton_krg
Replying to @Paul Glor I did talk to the neighbor #owlmystery #owlcamera
Ashton posted another video and talked more about owl cameras that are available for sale online…
I don’t think she’s convinced yet that there’s nothing going on…
@ashton_krg
Replying to @ryan These are the options online #owlgate #owlmystery #hiddencamera #greenscreenvideo #owlcamera
Is she being watched…?
There’s really only one way to find out.
