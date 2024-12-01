November 30, 2024 at 8:49 pm

Homeowner Thinks Her Neighbor Is Secretly Filming Her With An Owl Decoy. – ‘Am I losing my mind?’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@ashton_krg

Is there such a thing as privacy anymore…?

I’m not sure…and this story doesn’t make me feel any better…

A woman named Ashton posted a series of videos on TikTok because she thinks her neighbor might be secretly watching her…

Source: TikTok/@ashton_krg

Ashton said, “Am I losing my mind or does it look like the neighbor has a camera in the owl that looks over my fence?”

She showed viewers a statue of an owl in her neighbor’s backyard…and it looked like the owl’s head moved…

Source: TikTok/@ashton_krg

In the text overlay, she wrote, “What do you think? Is there a hidden camera in the owl?”

Ashton wrote in the video’s caption, “That owl is just too suspicious.”

Source: TikTok/@ashton_krg

Here’s the video.

@ashton_krg

That owl is just too suspicious. #hiddencamera #owlmystery #redhair #hairtok

♬ original sound – Ashton

Ashton posted a follow-up video and told viewers that she asked her neighbor if he was spying on her and her he was not and that there wasn’t a camera in the owl statue.

She said, “From what I looked up online, it looked like the exact same model that actually did have a camera.”

I guess she wasn’t convinced…

@ashton_krg

Replying to @Paul Glor I did talk to the neighbor #owlmystery #owlcamera

♬ original sound – Ashton

Ashton posted another video and talked more about owl cameras that are available for sale online…

I don’t think she’s convinced yet that there’s nothing going on…

@ashton_krg

Replying to @ryan These are the options online #owlgate #owlmystery #hiddencamera #greenscreenvideo #owlcamera

♬ original sound – Ashton

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

One viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok/@ashton_krg

Another individual spoke up.

Source: TikTok/@ashton_krg

And this TikTokker offered a tip.

Source: TikTok/@ashton_krg

Is she being watched…?

There’s really only one way to find out.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter