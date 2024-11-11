His Wife Got Three New Cats, But Refused To Properly Care For Them. So Got Mad And Told His Wife That Either The Cats Go Or He Does.

Cats can be very cute and can make good pets, but when they aren’t properly cared for they can also cause a lot of problems.

AITA for giving my wife an ultimatum about her cats For context me(35m) and my wife(35f) have been married for over 10 years. She’s always had a couple of cats which were fine. They went in the litter box, I cleaned the litter box every now and then when she was sick or pregnant but now… Those cats passed away.

She got new cat we didn’t know was pregnant and now we have 3 cats. We also have 2 kids. As the person that works the most in the house I’m also constantly the one who gets them to daycare and brings them back home. I then watch them til they go to sleep. Feed them, etc. play with them, everything that comes with parenthood. She works an opposite shift so she essentially gets from when she wakes up til 4 p.m. in the house alone. I get home, the house is a wreck. She leaves food out? Leaves her dirty dishes in the sink, which that’s fine. Whatever, it means I have to clean before I can even cook for our children. Sucks but I do it. Well these cats have 3 litter boxes.

Every single day I come home to urine on not only our bed, but our children’s as well. Every single day I come home I’m washing bedding, changing it out, making dinner, using a carpet cleaner on their mattresses, consuming all of my time. It’s not fun. I’ve talked to her about it, she says she’ll try new litter, I really don’t think she has. I’ve had several talks about how look “I understand you love these cats but I can’t in all honesty keep coming home to urine everywhere but the litter box. They’re peeing on our children’s beds, their clothing, etc. this isn’t okay, we’ve got to get rid of them.”

She has a strong emotional attachment to them though but today I finally gave her an ultimatum. Either the cats go, the issue gets solved, or me and the kids are staying somewhere else. It’s sucking all the energy out of me. I work construction 10 hours a day 5 days a week, by the time I’m done getting their beds ready it’s like 2 hours past their bedtime. It’s so bad I’ve gotten an extra mattress to swap out at least one of their beds so I don’t have to wait on both to dry. I make sure their door is closed so they can’t get in.

When I ask her why the door to our kids room was opened she says “well the cats love to stare out their window” Am I wrong in giving her this ultimatum? I can’t do this crap anymore. AITA?

