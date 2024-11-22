Amazon Customer Reveals The Downsides Of Their Controversial New Refund Policies. – ‘I’m tired of being ripped off and there’s no appeal process.’

Amazon’s business practices get a lot of flack from all different kinds of folks, but it appears that they have an ally out there!

Her name is Kiki and she’s a former seller on Amazon who took to TikTok to explain why she supports Amazon’s controversial new refund policies.

Kiki said that she used to be a seller on Amazon but she quit because she got tired of dealing with customers who were dishonest. She said she sold phone cases with designs she created and had manufactured in China, and that were shipped out to customers by Amazon.

When difficult customers wanted to return the phone cases, the folks at Amazon told her she could either have the cases destroyed for free or that she’d have to pay to have the phone cases shipped to her.

Kiki said, “Obviously, if the case is supposed to be new, I want the case back. So I’d have to pay Amazon to ship that case back to me.”

That’s when she realized customers were being shady and sending back other, beat-up phone cases instead of the ones they bought from her.

Kiki explained, “So they took my case, they put it on their phone. And they took their case, that was dirty and filthy, put it back in my box and sent it back to Amazon saying they didn’t like my case.”

She added, “I started losing money left and right because people were dishonest. I’m tired of being ripped off and there’s no appeal process. Not only that, my rating as a seller was being vilified.”

Kiki continued, “When I tell you there’s a consequence for everything. This apparently is Amazon’s consequence. [Jeff Bezos] is not going to let you, who is gaming them, continue to game them and have that come out of Amazon’s pocket.”

She ended her video by saying, “I know it sucks, but this is how it works.”

I guess there’s at least one person on Amazon’s side…

