An Arrogant Dancer Criticized Her Boyfriend’s Moves, So She Gave Him A Lesson In Humility On The Dance Floor

In dance, as in life, a little grace goes a long way.

When one arrogant dancer critiqued her boyfriend’s performance at a folk festival, she figured he could use a lesson in humility himself.

And she figured she was just the person to give it to him.

Dude insulted my boyfriend, so I danced with him My boyfriend and I were at a German folk fest and there was one formal dance we had to participate in. I danced for a few years when I was a teen while my boyfriend barely has any dancing experience.

However, the mood turned less joyous when an arrogant dancer chimed in with his critiques.

There was this one dude who was apparently dancing competitively and after that formal dance, he made a mean remark about how my boyfriend maybe should have had practiced some steps beforehand. (He did, and he didn’t do a bad job at all!)

So she took an unusual approach and asked the cocky dancer for a dance of her own.

Naturally, I asked him if he minded to have a dance with me. He complied, saying he would be delighted, and that he also always wanted to have at least one dance with someone who actually knew what they were doing.

Luckily, the next dance was particularly well-suited for her revenge plan.

Next up was a Tango Argentino, which was lucky for me, because you get really close and can talk the majority of the time if you want. And I really wanted.

She outlines their ensuing conversation.

Here were the pieces of dialogue that I remember:

Me: “So for how long have you been dancing?” Him: “Four years now” Me: “Really? Oh OK, but probably not very regularly?” Him: “What, why? No, I go at least once a week”

She continues to sow doubt in the dancer’s abilities.

Me: “I just thought people sometimes get busy, you know, with jobs and life. But yeah, I guess you never know.” … Me: “And what’s your favourite dance?” Him: “Tango Argentino is nice, but I think my favourite is…” Me: (interrupting) “No of course it’s obvious this ain’t it! No worries!” … Me: “You don’t have a steady dancing partner, do you?” Him: “No…? Why?” Me: “Eh, just the way you dance”

He continues to take the bait.

Me: “Have you thought about trying other sports?” Him: “No. I really like dancing. Why would I?” Me: “Just asking. I love lifting, for example, and a friend of mine from dancing swears by yoga as cross-training” Him: “Ah! Oh yeah that actually sounds cool. Maybe I’ll think about it, thanks” Me: “No problem! Maybe there’s even some sport where you have natural talent!” The whole dance went like this.

Now for the fatal blow!

When it was over, I thanked him for the dance, he sourly thanked me back. I patted his hand with a reassuring “You’re welcome! And don’t fret it, everyone learns at their own pace”

The critic becomes the critiqued!

Now there’s a lesson in humility the arrogant dancer won’t soon forget.

She left him with a polite smile and a bruised ego.

