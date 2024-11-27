Are Apple Users Falling Out Of Love With Their iPhone 16s And Returning Them? – ‘This is bad. This is very bad.’

A TikToker has a theory that people might be falling out of love with their iPhone 16s, but has he any evidence?

Personally, as an iPhone addict, I have to update when I can afford to – but the tech be getting a little too expensive for a lot of folks.

According to this creator, there could also be some other issues going on.

Kooper Vandross (@koopgotm) claims to have seen a string of videos of people returning their newly iPhones.

Vandross claimed to his followers: “All these people are returning their iPhone 16. Apple, why would you release a phone that’s supposed to have features that are not even on the phone yet? They’re coming later on. Maybe you should have waited and released the iPhone 16 later on.”

The TikToker said people might be better off buying the iPhone 15, 14, and even the 13.

I have one of those… And mine is going great, just sayin’.

Anyhow, he added: “What I’m most mad about is y’all making me look bad in these streets because I’ve been talking bad about Android and Galaxy.”

But he claimed he’d watched up to 30 clips online of people bringing back their iPhone 16s.

“This is bad. This is very bad,” he added.

Forbes reported on October 21, that the iPhone 16s battery life is “significantly less than the Apple community had expected.”

The publication also reported customers were having problems with the latest Apple smartphones freezing and random reboots were taking place.

All, I can say is Apple, you want to send anything for me to trial, I’m here.

How are you finding your new iPhone?! Great or far from what you’d expected.

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Some are not impressed.

Ouch!

Lol.

I don’t think anyone is giving up their iPhone addiction anytime soon.

No matter how annoying updates can be.

