Aunt’s Terrible Rants Push Her Nephew To The Edge, So He Claps Back On Facebook And Chaos Ensues

Growing up in a conservative Christian family, this kid always tried to avoid family drama, especially after coming out.

But when his super religious aunt took her gross beliefs public, he decided enough was enough.

Now, the whole family’s talking—was he out of line for confronting her?

Check out the details and decide for yourself.

AITA for cursing out my Aunt? I (32M) grew up in a very conservative Christian family. I left the church when I was 28 simply because I realized that while I had respect for Christianity as a religion, it was not something that I personally believed in. On top of that, I came out and I’ve seen how a lot of people in my community are treated by a lot of people in the church. My aunt Gia (60F) has always had reputation in the family as a gossip, and also is notorious for her mean spirited behavior. On top of that she is what I call a super Christian and believes in forcing her religion down everybody’s throats.

She sounds like a nightmare.

As you can probably guess, my aunt is extremely hateful and as a result, I never told her about my truth simply because I did not want the drama. Somehow last year she found out and according to the rest of my family members, she had a meltdown. And ever since then she has been posting a lot of hateful rhetoric on Facebook. Now, normally I would not say anything to her about it because I have been conditioned from birth to be a complete pushover. But I’m not going to lie, It started to bother me because it started feeling like a personal attack.

No kidding.

Needless to say our relationship is not good for the past year because I cannot see myself being close to somebody who has these negative opinions about me. Yesterday, I was at work when I went on Facebook and saw that she once again posted hateful rhetoric. So I decided that she was comfortable posting such hatefulness on the Internet. I would then intern let her know how I feel about it publicly. So I decided to comment under her post and this is what I said: “Every time you post things like this it reminds me why I left Christianity.. it’s one thing to have your own beliefs and opinions but it’s another thing to to attack a community because the believe differently than you.. this is not the first time you have posted stuff like this ..every time you post stuff like this make me NOT want to call you my family because I refuse to associate with individuals who are this hateful.. doesn’t 1 John 4:8 say that God is love? How could a loving god breed such hatefulness? Sad… but I mean I guess it’s true what they say ‘there’s no hate like a Christian love’“

OUCH.

A couple hours later I started getting phone calls from my family members asking if I was OK because apparently my aunt is now upset claiming that I “cursed her out on Facebook.” On top of that, she’s refusing to now come to our families Thanksgiving celebration if I’m there. If I’m being completely honest, I don’t think I said anything in that comment that was rude. At the most, I used two curse words, but neither of them were directed at her specifically but more at the things that she was posting. Most of my family is on my side and state that while I probably should’ve not used profanity, I was completely right with what I said, but some of my friends think that I went too far because she’s family. So am I the jerk?

Family or not, sometimes enough is enough, right?

Was the profanity worth the fallout?

Reddit says yes.

This person has some jokes.

This person says she did nothing wrong.

This person reminds him that he has most of his family’s support, and Auntie is just in the wrong.

Turns out, nothing says “family bonding” like a Facebook call-out over different viewpoints.

I think too many people can probably relate.

