Babysitter Couldn’t Reach Children’s Parents Despite Multiple Attempts To Contact Them, So After Waiting More Than Three Hours, She Called The Police

Babysitting is not as easy as it sounds.

You don’t just look after the children for a couple of hours, but you also have to make sure that they are well-fed, comfortable, and safe.

Sadly, some parents how important their babysitter’s are in their lives.

This young lady was babysitting her client’s children, but when they weren’t coming home 3 hours after their committed time, she called the police.

AITA for calling the police when the parents I babysit for were late? I (16F) sometimes babysit on weekends. My mom’s coworker needed a babysitter, and she gave him my number. I agreed to babysit 3 kids from 2 pm till 8.30 pm, because the parents had some party to get to.

It went okay. But the parents didn’t get back at 8.30. At 9, I tried calling him, but he didn’t pick up.

I texted a few times. At 9.30, I tried calling again. And again at 10. And 10.30.

I tried calling my parents, but my dad was at a work dinner and my mom didn’t pick up. I tried calling the parents of the kids again. But they still weren’t picking up or responding.

At 11.30-ish I called the police, because I didn’t know what else to do. And I was worried something might have happened to the parents, too. They came, and around the same time, the parents came back. The dad screamed at me, and he’s still very upset.

Seriously, how hard is it to answer texts and calls when you’re away from your kids?

Most parents would say not at all.

