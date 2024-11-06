Blind Man Applied To Rent This Woman’s “No Animals Allowed” Apartment, But She Put Him At The Bottom Of Her List Because He Has A Service Dog

By law, service dogs are to be treated like an assistant and not an animal. This means they’re allowed to go places like restaurants and stores that normally bar animals from the premises.

I would assume this law goes for apartments and rental properties, too, which is why it surprising that this vision-impaired man was turned down on an application because of his service dog.

Check out the details and decide if the landlady was within her rights.

AITA for not renting an apartment to my sister’s disabled friend I (32F) own a small building that I brought very cheap and fixed myself. I am not a crappy landlord. My price is fair, I keep the building in good shape, and I fix any problems that appear. It’s relevant that I don’t accept animals in the building.

This woman was looking for tenants for her apartment building.

I had an empty apartment, so I put an online ad and got a few candidates. I was talking to my sister (40F) and commented that I was searching for a new tenant. I did my usual—showed the apartment and asked the candidates to fill a form.

A blind guy with a service dog came to apply.

One of the candidates that came was blind, and he came with a friend. During the visit, he commented that he have a service dog. I did mention that as per the ad, I don’t accept animals.

She placed him down on the list.

He informed me that since he is a service dog, it legally doesn’t apply his dog. I said ok, and moved the visitation to its end. For me, he automatically went to the last on the list. Besides not accepting any dogs, I know I have at least three tenants who are allergic to dogs, and I won’t inconvenience my already existing tenants.

Her sister called and was very upset.

I made my choice, and called the candidates to inform them of my choice. Later in the day, my sister called me very upset. Turns out, the blind guy is my sister’s friend.

She said that her friend was upset he didn’t get the apartment.

She told me that her friend called and I said he wasn’t chosen and was annoyed. In return, she was mad at me. She said that he is great and is the perfect tenant, and went on and on.

Apparently, she promised him that he’d get the unit.

I told her I just took a decision based on my impression and background check. And had a candidate I liked more. She told me she promised the apartment to her friend, and I told her it’s not her property to make promises or decisions. I told her to call her friend and apologize. I am not changing my choice.

Now, her sister is giving her the cold treatment.

This happened three weeks ago, and she wouldn’t respond to my texts or calls. And this weekend, we had a family party and she gave me the cold shoulder all the time.

Discrimination is bad, yes, but I suppose she didn’t cross him off the list entirely.

Her sister should have looped her in on the details.

