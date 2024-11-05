Bride-To-Be Didn’t Invite Her Stepmom To Shop For The Wedding Dress Because She Disagrees About The Influence She’s Had On Her Life

Buying a wedding dress is one of the most exciting steps in the wedding planning process for most brides.

The people she takes with her are usually the ones she trusts the most to help her look her best on her big day.

This bride included her best friends and grandmothers, but left her stepmother out in the cold.

It turns out the stepmother might not have the relationship with the bride she’s imagined.

AITA for not inviting my stepmother wedding dress shopping? I went shopping for my wedding dress last weekend and picked a dress. I brought my two best friends and my two grandmas. My stepmother saw our photo on the bridal store’s page, and she was upset that I didn’t ask her to come.

Two of her sons are married, and their wives didn’t invite her either. And her third son is gay, so I was her only chance to experience this because she has no daughters. She told me she wanted to come, and wanted to know why I wouldn’t invite her.

She claimed she became my mom when I was 10 (which is when she married my dad), and she had no other girls. So, having me leave her out was extra hurtful. She vented about her DILs not including her in that process either, and how one went solo even though she was free and close by to go with her.

For reference, I do not consider her my mom, and I never considered her in a parental light. She’s married to my dad and makes him happy, so I appreciate that. But I never liked how she seemed to obsess about me being a girl, and having a mother/daughter relationship.

My own mom passed, so it made me more protective of who claims that title for me. But even still, I do not feel like she would have made any effort to be a mom to me if I were a stepson vs a stepdaughter.

I wasn’t going to include her in anything wedding related. She’ll be invited as my dad’s wife. She’ll be in photos because they’re married. She’ll be seated with him for the same reason.

But she’s not the mother of the bride or anything. And I don’t have a relationship with her where I would ask her to help with wedding related stuff. I’m no longer that close to my dad either, so I don’t see them often anyway. But she has been making her point about being left out and asking me why I excluded her. It’s very clear she’s unhappy. AITA?

Nobody gets free access to you just because they think they should.

Sometimes the truth hurts.

