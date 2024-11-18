November 18, 2024 at 2:49 pm

Car Owner Is Worried That Some Newer Vehicles Don’t Seem To Have Tail Lights That Work At Night

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@edgarditomendoza

What the heck is going on here?!?!

A man named Edgar posted a video on TikTok and expressed concern about a car that sped past him on a highway at night.

Source: TikTok

A Hyundai cruised by Edgar…and he noticed the car didn’t have any taillights on.

Source: TikTok

The text overlay on his video reads, “What’s up with all these newer cars with no back lights at night?!”

Hmmm…

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@edgarditomendoza

#nightdrive #newcar #notsosmart #roadsafety

♬ original sound – MrkeepFit

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

One viewer thinks they know what’s going on.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker asked a question.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

That doesn’t seem safe, does it?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter