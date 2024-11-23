Cashier Talked About What Happened After A Customer Accidentally Requested $20 Cash Back On Their Purchase

Well, this is odd…

A man named Jonny posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the strange interaction he had with a customer while he was working.

Jonny explained, “I handed a customer their $20 cash back and their receipt today. And they looked at me and said, ‘What are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m giving you your stuff.’ And they said, ‘I didn’t ask for $20 cash back.’”

He continued, “I said, ‘Well, you might’ve pressed the button on accident.’ He’s like, ‘Well I don’t wanna carry this can you put it back?’ And I said, ‘No, I’m so sorry I can’t.’”

The customer told Jonny, “I hate carrying cash I don’t wanna carry this $20.”

Jonny didn’t want to escalate the situation any further so he said to the man, “Sir, right now you are at a crossroads. You can either be mad about carrying around $20 cash. Or you can turn your life around by walking right over there and putting it in that scratcher machine.”

And the customer took his advice.

Jonny said, “He scratched it all off and he’s like, ‘I don’t know how to play this. Did I win?’ And I said, ‘Just put the barcode under that red light on the machine. And it’ll tell you.’”

Sadly, the man didn’t win any money…oh well…

Let’s take a look at the video.

Check out what folks had to say about this.

One viewer shared some advice.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And another person spoke up.

You never know what’s gonna happen when you deal with customers every day!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁