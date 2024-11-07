College Neighbors Steal Snow Shoveled Parking Spots, Only To Find Their Cars Buried In Snow The Next Morning

When it comes to parking during the winter months, there’s an unspoken rule – if you didn’t shovel it, don’t take it.

Dirtbag College Kids Growing up, my parents lived in a Townhouse. We lived on the end of a set of 5. The middle house was a good friend who also happened to be a cop. The house next to us was rented. Normally, the renters were college kids. They were not too noisy or rude, just doing their thing, so it wasn’t a bad deal. Well, one year, we got these 4-5 kids staying in a 2-bedroom house, and all of them had a car. So, whenever we got snow, my dad and I would go out and shovel out 2 spots for our family’s cars and 1 spot for the cop neighbor for his police cruiser as he worked nights and didn’t want him to have to shovel when he got back home at ~5 in the morning.

It’s rude to steal a parking spot you didn’t clean.

One day, we finished shoveling, and not 10 minutes later, all 3 spots we shoveled were parked in by College Neighbors. My dad and I, rightfully mad, go knock on the door to tell them to move, and of course, they don’t answer. So, of course, we spent the next 3 hours shoveling every bit of snow from the yard, the road, the driveways, and every flake we could find right onto their cars. The only thing you could see at the end was mounds of snow. No evidence of a car whatsoever. The next morning when I woke up I peeked outside to find all 4 college neighbors trying to dig out their buried cars with just their hands, as they were trying to leave for class. After that they bought shovels and didn’t take a spot they didn’t shovel.

Clearing their cars by hand must’ve taken a while.

It’s unfortunate that people take advantage of these types of situations, but they do.

