Comedian Likes To Prank Taco Bell Workers And They’re Not Having It. – ‘It’s that same weirdo.’

Sometimes, things go viral on social media for reasons that no one can ever really put their finger on.

This, in my opinion, is one of those things.

A man who calls himself Mr. Putagirlon enjoys calling Taco Bell and asking workers over and over again to “put a girl on” and, for some odd reason, his videos rack up a whole lot of views.

In the video you’re about to see, the man called a Taco Bell store and asked if they still have Doritos Locos Tacos.

His voice then changes and he asks for the worker to “Put a girl on.”

The employee can be heard saying to another worker, “It’s that same weirdo with the, ‘Put a girl on.’ The same person.”

Check out the man’s TikTok page if you want to see more of his videos.

This guy is busy!

It seems like he’s been up to this for a while because the text overlay on this video reads, “Day 8 of prank calling the same Taco Bell until he puts a girl on.”

Whatever floats your boat…

Check out the video.

I guess not everyone is a fan of this guy…

Check out how one drive-thru worker treated him.

Is this guy a jerk or a genius?

