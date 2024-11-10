November 10, 2024 at 8:49 am

Comedian Likes To Prank Taco Bell Workers And They’re Not Having It. – ‘It’s that same weirdo.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@putagirlon/

Sometimes, things go viral on social media for reasons that no one can ever really put their finger on.

This, in my opinion, is one of those things.

A man who calls himself Mr. Putagirlon enjoys calling Taco Bell and asking workers over and over again to “put a girl on” and, for some odd reason, his videos rack up a whole lot of views.

Source: TikTok

In the video you’re about to see, the man called a Taco Bell store and asked if they still have Doritos Locos Tacos.

His voice then changes and he asks for the worker to “Put a girl on.”

The employee can be heard saying to another worker, “It’s that same weirdo with the, ‘Put a girl on.’ The same person.”

Check out the man’s TikTok page if you want to see more of his videos.

This guy is busy!

Source: TikTok/@putagirlon/

It seems like he’s been up to this for a while because the text overlay on this video reads, “Day 8 of prank calling the same Taco Bell until he puts a girl on.”

Whatever floats your boat…

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@putagirlon

DAY 8 GOT HIS AHHHH 📞‼️ They know its Mr. PUT A GIRL ON #explore #putagirlon #trending #comedyvideo🤣 #prankcallfun #funnyvideos

♬ original sound – Putagirlon

I guess not everyone is a fan of this guy…

Check out how one drive-thru worker treated him.

@putagirlon

Whos still reminiscing on season 1? 😂📞😓📲🤣🍆☎️ #putagirlon #explore #trending #comedyvideo #pranks #funnyvideos #viral #prankcall #worldrecord

♬ Chaos – Foxtide

Here’s what people had to say.

This person asked a question.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker is a big fan.

Source: TikTok

And this individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Is this guy a jerk or a genius?

