Consumer Advocate Shares The Five Worst Cars You Can Buy Right Now. – ‘It got a one out of five on owner satisfaction.’

Buying a new car is a huge decision and it’s good to do your research before you take the plunge.

So, how about we start here?!?!

A man named Patrick used Consumer Reports ratings to let viewers know what he believes are the five worst cars to buy in 2024.

First up on Patrick’s list was the Ford Bronco. He said, “If you’re gonna get this, I’d say get it as a fun second car. If you get it as your primary vehicle, you’re probably gonna have issues.”

Patrick pointed out that the Bronco got a 46 out of 100 rating from Consumer Reports.

Next on his list was the Jeep Renegade, which received a 44 out of 100 rating. Patrick said, “It got a one out of five on owner satisfaction with people noting things like clumsy transmission, stiff ride, really bad visibility.”

Patrick said about Volvo’s Polestar 2, “Reports only gave us a five out of 100 for reliability. People also did not like that It has a very confusing control setup and a stiff ride.”

Next on Patrick’s list was the Mitsubishi Mirage, which received a rating of 38 out of 100.

Patrick said that while the Mirage is affordable, “You get what you pay for.”

And then it was time for the worst of the worst…

Patrick said the Jeep Wrangler only received a 25 out of 100 rating and he said, “This brand is known for being unreliable. If you use it as your main car, you’re most likely going to run into problems.”

