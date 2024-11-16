November 16, 2024 at 8:49 am

Consumer Claims That Laundry Detergent Companies Are Taking Advantage Of People When It Comes To The Number Of Loads You Get From A Bottle

by Matthew Gilligan

Are we getting ripped off when we do our laundry?

It sounds suspect, but a woman named Taryn posted a video on TikTok and said that she thinks laundry detergent companies are pulling a fast one on customers.

Taryn showed viewers a bottle of fabric softener and said about the number of loads it claims people will get, “They’re not lying to you, but they’re taking advantage of the fact that you make assumptions.”

She then showed viewers that she only fills up the cap with a fraction of the recommended amount instead of filling it up all the way.

Taryn said that using too much fabric softener can actually make your clothes more flammable and can be unsafe.

Good to know!

Check out the video.

Using too much of your laundry products can have negative effects on your laundry. Fabric softener alone will make your clothes more flammable. Using too much fabric softener can make your clothes MORE FLAMMABLE than using the suggested amount. #laundry #laundrytok #laundrydetergent #laundromat #education

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker isn’t a fan…

And this viewer didn’t hold back.

We might be getting ripped off…

