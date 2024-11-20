November 20, 2024 at 2:47 pm

Consumer Has A Hack For Gas Pumps So You Don’t Get A Credit Card Hold. – ‘Now you can prepay any amount you want to.’

by Matthew Gilligan

A trip to the gas station is supposed to be quick and uneventful, right?

Well, maybe not all the time…

A TikTokker named Ceith posted a video and shared his advice about how to make sure you aren’t getting screwed over when you get gas for your car.

Ceith said, “At any gas pump, just press 7, 9, and then Enter. Now you can prepay any amount you want to. This is going to prevent the gas pump from charging you any kind of hold.”

He added that gas stations will sometimes place holds on credit cards and that it can take up to five days to clear the hold, leading to issues for some people.

Ceith said, “This way, you don’t have to sit there and worry about being charged $150 for $30 in gas.”

Check out the video.

And here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

Pro tip!

