Customer Asked For A Particular Brownie In The Front Of The Display Case, So She Made Him Wait A Long Time Before He Could Get His Order

When buying pastries, do you choose the one that looks the most delicious one in the group, or do you let the seller choose any random pastry?

In today’s story, a woman who sells pastries at a farmers’ market shares that a customer wanted to buy one particular brownie, the brownie that was the hardest for her to reach.

Since this was inconvenient for her, she decided to do something to inconvenience him too!

Read the full story below.

You can have this brownie, but you’re going to have to wait for it. I sell pastries at the farmers’ markets. The pastries are stacked and arranged in rows in a large pastry case. So when someone orders a cookie or such, I take the cookie closest to me, put it in a bag, and hand it over to the customer.

One of her customers asked for the front brownie.

It makes sense to grab the nearest pastry to me, instead of the one in front. Because it means I would have to move every single pastry with tongs to a bag (for sanitary purposes) to grab the front pastry. So, when some guy asked for the front bottom brownie of the pastry case, I had to take every brownie out and put them all in a bag just to reach his special brownie.

So, she made him wait a long time before he could get his brownie!

But if you’re going to make me take every brownie out to get your brownie… You sure as hell can count on the fact that you’re going to have to watch me put every single brownie that I had to remove back on the shelf in a neat and orderly fashion before you get your brownie. Take that!

He probably regretted asking for that brownie in front!

When you inconvenience a seller, know that there’s a good chance they will inconvenience you too.

