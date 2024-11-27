Dad Refuses To Lie To Kids About Mom’s Affair, And Now She’s Blaming Him For Their Family Drama

When a dad finds out his ex-wife cheated, he sticks to the truth when their kids find out, even if it means stepping on some serious toes.

AITA for refusing to lie to my kids for my ex? My ex (31f) and I (30m) have two kids together (10 and 9). Our marriage ended when I learned she was cheating on me. The guy she was cheating with is now her husband. They had been “together” since before our first child was even conceived and when I learned this I paid for a DNA test to make sure our children were mine. They’re mine biologically. That was confirmed. And once that was confirmed and we had attended 3 co-parenting classes we were shared physical and legal custody. This means the children spend 50% of the time at both mine and my ex’s house.

In June of this year my kids told me that their grandmother (ex’s mom) had told them that their mom and her husband are cheaters and broke up our family and that’s why they (their mom and her husband) hate me. I didn’t lie to the kids and say it wasn’t true. But I did talk to them and assured them they didn’t need to hate anyone on my behalf and I told them it didn’t have to change things. But it has. The kids have brought it up to my ex repeatedly since they learned this and they call my ex’s husband mean now. The kids didn’t have the greatest relationship with him before this but now they don’t want to spend time with him and they say he’s really mean.

My ex was furious with her mom when she realized what her mom had done. She had blamed me for telling them beforehand (though not to my face). Now they she knows what happened she has been telling me to lie and say they never cheated and they met after we broke up. I refused and she said I’m a failure as a parent, I’m hurting our kids, ruining their family and that I should love our kids more than I hate her and make sure they can love and respect her again. I said I won’t lie and that I have already talked to our kids and I refuse to cover for her. She has fired more and more accusations of me mistreating our kids. AITA?

