Daughter Chose A Restaurant Where Her Stepsiblings Couldn’t Eat Anything Due To Food Allergies, And Both Her Dad And Her Stepmom Think She Was Insensitive To Do So

AITA for picking a restaurant my stepsiblings couldn’t eat at? My uncle brought me out to eat on Saturday, because he wasn’t here for my 16th birthday three weeks ago. He had to take my stepsiblings (13F, 11M) with us. He’s not their stepuncle, by the way. He’s my mom’s brother. Stepsiblings are my dad’s stepkids.

My uncle and dad used to be best friends, but their friendship ended when my mom passed 7 years ago. Things are messy because my uncle still wants to see me, and I want to see him. But dad doesn’t want my stepsiblings left out, so they get dragged around sometimes.

Something kinda relevant is that my stepsiblings have (not-anaphylactic kind) food allergies. Their allergies are different from each other, and they get rashes and puking and stuff from eating foods they’re allergic to. This has become such a focus for my dad and their mom that I don’t get to eat at places I like, even when my stepsiblings aren’t there, because it’s not fair.

I’m also the only person in the “family” (I think it’s more a burden than a family) who never gets to have my favorite restaurant on rotation for eating out. My dad, his wife, and both my stepsiblings get their #1 choice, but because mine doesn’t easily accommodate my stepsiblings, I can’t have it.

All of my top 5 are out. Even for stuff like my birthday. I hate it. I resent it. I don’t have the family affection or mushiness for them to make it easier. I just basically suck it up.

But when my uncle was taking me, I chose my top choice. And he took us. My stepsiblings didn’t eat. I didn’t even feel bad because their needs are always put first, and they shouldn’t have been tagging along anyway.

Their mom was so mad when my uncle dropped me off, and dad was disappointed in me. He asked me why I chose it, and I told him it’s my favorite restaurant. And it’s been almost 6 years since I got to eat there because they decided I can never have it while I live with them.

I told him it was meant to be celebrating my birthday. And since I get screwed over when they “celebrate” me because of my stepsiblings, I didn’t see why I had to do it when my uncle was taking me. I told him they shouldn’t have been there in the first place. I didn’t want them there.

His wife heard me say her kids shouldn’t have been there. She asked where my compassion is and where my sibling bond went, and I told her I never had one. My stepsiblings were really upset they’d been forced to watch two of us eat, and that made their mom more angry at me. And dad got more upset with me, especially because I didn’t feel bad about it. AITA?

