Dentist Gave Her A Prescription For Pain Medication When She Broke Her Tooth, But Her Boyfriend Wants To Take One Of Them And Now She’s Angry

In today’s story, a young lady who describes herself as “broke” breaks her tooth and ends up going to the dentist to get it fixed.

The pain in really bad, and the dentist gives her prescriptions for pain medication.

The problem is that her boyfriend wants to take one of her pills. Even asking her for a pill is almost triggering for her.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for telling my boyfriend no? I(22F) have been with my boyfriend(26M) for four years. Something to know, I grew up with people who were addicted to all kinds of stuff. I’m talking pain pills, harder substances, the works. I suffered because of their choices, went without so they could get their fix. Pain pills are already iffy for me, I don’t feel comfortable being around them, or taking them.

Now, two days ago, my tooth broke while I was eating. I went to work, I’m a broke 22 year old, I had to go. Until the pain got so bad, I had to stop by an emergency dentist. The game plan was to take a long lunch, get my tooth filled, and clock back in for work. Turns out, I needed a root canal, and I have a high tolerance to numbing agents. So they just periodically numbed me up throughout the procedure. I felt a bit, it wasn’t too terrible, but I was so sore, I couldn’t go to work.

I finally got my medication today. I had an infection, so I got antibiotics and some higher grade Tylenol. I’ve only taken one, and that’s so I could eat. Well my boyfriend has done warehouse work for years. His back is pretty messed up. I’ll give him that, man is always hurting. We have a little medicine cabinet just for both of our pain management—like ibuprofen, heating pads.

He got the bright idea to ask me for one of my pain pills. I told him no. This dude pouted. I told him I’d never give anyone pain medication that was prescribed for me. I grew up with people selling their pills or people buying it so they could abuse it. Now I don’t think my boyfriend would do that, but the underlying issue is that he knows about my past. And still had the nerve to kinda give me crap for it.

He said something along the lines of “well I’ve given you my medication before”. Yeah, an antibiotic, that I cleared with his mom (used to be a nurse) that it was safe to take. That happened two years ago. I explained the above to him, and he got mad, apparently under the impression I’d think he would do something and abuse it. It’s my boundary, I don’t care. So Reddit, I don’t really feel like a jerk, but am I one for telling him no?

