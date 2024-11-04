Dog Owner Said A Toy From BarkBox Got Her Pup Sick And It Cost Her $8,000 In Vet Bills

You gotta be careful with those doggos!

That means you gotta keep an eye on what they eat, drink…and play with.

And a woman named Kellie took to TikTok to tell viewers about what happened when her pooch had some major problems after she gave it a toy from BarkBox.

Kellie said her dog ate part of a toy from BarkBox and became sick.

She explained, “I was watching her as she was trying to settle down and get comfortable, and she was so restless.”

Kellie continued, “She’d sit in a spot, then she’d get up and she’d move somewhere else. Then she’d come lay on me, and she’d go somewhere else, and she just, poor thing, she just looked so uncomfortable.”

Kellie continued, “And I’m like, okay. Aloha, our vet, they close at midnight. They are also an urgent care, you can use them for emergencies. They are only closed from midnight to six every day, so I was like, we’ve got to take her in before it’s midnight.”

Kellie’s vet told her that they had to perform exploratory surgery on the puppy to see what was causing the obstruction and it would cost between $5,000 and $8,000.

The vet was able to remove the part of the dog toy and Kellie’s puppy is expected to make a full recovery.

Here’s the video.

And here’s how folks reacted.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Keep a close eye on your pooches!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!