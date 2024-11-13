His Ex-Wife Was Once Firmly Against Having Children Of Her Own, But Now She’s Expecting. So He’s Now Shocked And Hurt About Her Change Of Mind.

It’s completely natural to go through phases in life where your feelings about having children change.

So, what would you do if your choice to have a baby later in life left an ex feeling betrayed, even though you were on the same page about not wanting kids during your relationship?

In today’s story, one woman faces backlash for this very thing.

Here’s what happened.

Aita for being pregnant when the reason why my husband and I broke up was because I didn’t want children? My ex-husband and I were together from the time we were 15 until we were 35. The last couple of years were not happy, and the reason was because he had a change of heart about kids. When we met, we were kids and never talked about children, but then we were 20, and both realized we actually didn’t want children. Our marriage was beautiful, and when it got bad at the end, we chose to end it before we started hating each other and ruining all of the good memories. Only when he moved out did I realize that we actually hadn’t been in love for a while, and this in itself was heartbreaking. I never knew how heartbreaking it is to fall out of love with someone who was a big part of your life.

Everyone else was starting a new chapter in life, but she was lonely.

Within a year, he had met a woman, and she was pregnant. He is married now with two children. He seems happy, and I have spent some time every now and then looking up his life online. While neither he nor his partner are avid social media users, he seems very happy. When I saw him holding his children or playing with them, I felt immense loneliness, even if I still had my family and friends. Not only him, but my siblings, my best friends, and everyone around me was having children, and it made me feel more and more lonely. All the people I know have priorities now that aren’t “us” siblings or friends anymore, and I felt terrible loneliness all the time.

She met a new man and changed her mind about kids.

I met my fiancé 3 years ago. I love him very deeply, and I am very happy with him. I told him that I wanted a baby, and he was very happy about it. Now, I am 7 months pregnant (33 weeks). My ex-husband has heard about it, and he is very upset. He wants to meet me to talk, and his sister told me that he is angry that I lied to him. But I swear I didn’t lie. I just changed. Our last period together changed me, and so are the years after the divorce. Seeing everyone happy around me, I am totally lonely. Even my divorced friends had their children to love and care about and seemed content. I never meant to hurt him. I don’t even understand why he is hurt either because he seems to be very happy, and his sister told me that he is. AITA?

That’s quite a situation.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

This sums it up perfectly!

As this person points out, talking to the ex is not a good idea.

Harsh words, but true!

This person suggests counseling, and they’re not wrong.

She needs to ignore her ex.

He has a family now, so it’s none of his business that she changed her mind.

