Father’s Dog Prank Backfires When He Accidentally Gets Locked Out Of The House

When it comes to pets, there’s always that one person who thinks teasing them is harmless fun.

But what happens when the tables turn, and the teaser becomes the one teased, even if it’s by accident?

In the following story, one dog-loving dad finds himself on the receiving end.

Here’s what happened.

You really shouldn’t tease the dog I didn’t intend to get my dad back for teasing the dog, but I did by accident anyway. He doesn’t do anything outright mean or harmful, but he’ll often try to get her worked up by repeatedly mashing the doorbell button or making cat noises at her. Anyway, last week, my brother came over for dinner. Afterward, Father went with my brother for a bit of goodbye chitchat in the driveway. I stayed inside because it was way too cold out. After my brother drives away, I hear someone just mashing the doorbell button. I look up, and there he is at the door, just pushing it over and over again.

Karma finally got him.

I pet the dog, saying, “Calm down, Ginger. He’s just teasing you again.” I keep petting the dog, who is, for once, not barking at the doorbell. Soon, I hear Father shouting through the door as well while ringing the doorbell so fast it’s almost buzzing. Eventually, I wonder if, for once, he’s actually locked out. Usually, he stops this after about half a minute and comes in. Then I realized he was actually locked out. As I opened the door, all I said was, “I thought you were messing with the dog again.” He didn’t make eye contact with me for a while after that.

It’s interesting how the teaser doesn’t like to be teased, though.

