Arrogant Gymnasts Were Being Mean To A Newbie, So During Her Last Class She Carried Out A Wet And Messy Revenge

Some girls think that just because they are better at something, they can be mean to those who are just starting.

This girl narrates an experience when she signed up for gymnastics, and the more experienced gymnasts were being mean to her.

As a payback, she put water in their shoes before she completely left the program.

Revenge on mean girl gymnasts When I was 14, I foolishly asked my parents to enroll me in gymnastics. Predictably, I was terrible (tall, gawky, starting way too late).

The other gymnasts—girls who had been training together since they were toddlers—were absolutely awful to me. I finally admitted defeat to my parents after a few months, and they withdrew me.

On the last night of the last class I ever took, I headed it into the locker room alone. No one ever locked their lockers. I knew this, and I also knew which lockers were used by the mean girls.

I withdrew their shoes from their lockers, one pair at a time. I filled each shoe to the brim with water and then carefully returned each pair of shoes to the correct lockers. I left the gym, and was driven home by my mom.

Of course, I didn’t have the pleasure of seeing the reactions of the mean gymnasts. But to this day, I think it’s one of the meanest, best tricks I ever pulled And I don’t regret it even a tiny bit!

Mean girls deserve mean consequences.

No one feels sorry for them.

